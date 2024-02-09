Niger State Government Orders Release Of Protest Leader Aisha Jibrin, 24 Others

In a significant turn of events, the Niger State government has directed the immediate release of Aisha Jibrin, the prominent leader of the recent Minna protest, along with 24 other participants.

This directive was announced by Binta Mamman, the Niger State Commissioner for Information and Strategies, during a press conference held in the state capital on Friday.

The arrests came in the wake of a peaceful demonstration that swept through Minna on Monday, where residents voiced their frustrations over the escalating cost of living. The protest saw a considerable turnout, including women and youths, who took to major roads, disrupting traffic as they chanted songs of dissent. Notably, the demonstration proceeded under the watchful eyes of security personnel, including police officers, who made no immediate attempt to disperse the crowd.

Among those detained were three women, including 57-year-old Fatima Aliyu, who, alongside 22 others, faced arrest due to their involvement in the protest. The move to detain the protesters had sparked widespread criticism and discontent among the populace, with many voicing their disapproval over the government’s handling of the situation.

Commissioner Mamman, in her address, shed light on the government’s decision to release the detained individuals. She emphasized that the decision was reached after a “thorough review of the circumstances” surrounding their arrests. The Commissioner acknowledged the peaceful nature of the protest and the legitimate grievances of the residents regarding the high cost of living.

Furthermore, Mamman conveyed the government’s awareness of the hardships endured by its citizens but stressed the importance of maintaining peace in the state capital. She appealed to the public to seek constructive and peaceful ways to express their grievances, assuring that the government is committed to addressing the underlying issues contributing to the economic strain experienced by the residents.

The release of Aisha Jibrin and her fellow protesters has been widely welcomed by the community and human rights organizations, who view it as a positive step towards respecting the right to peaceful assembly and expression. The incident has also sparked a broader conversation about the need for urgent economic reforms and the importance of dialogue between the government and its citizens in addressing the challenges facing the nation.

As Minna returns to calm, the eyes of Niger State and beyond remain fixed on the government’s next moves to alleviate the economic burdens on its people, with hopes that this episode marks the beginning of a more inclusive and responsive governance approach.