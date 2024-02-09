Immediately Address Widespread Hunger, Unemployment – Amnesty International Tells Tinubu

Rights group, Amnesty International, has called on President Bola Tinubu’s government to immediately address the widespread hunger currently bedeviling the nation.

Making this call in a post on its official X account, the right group lamented that the country’s ballooning inflation had sharply increased the cost of living, stating that millions of people were increasingly unable to meet the cost of education, food, and healthcare.

The call comes amid widespread protests over the high cost of living across the country.

Naija News had earlier reported that a new wave of demonstrations erupted in Suleja on Wednesday at the bustling economic hub of Niger State, with residents lamenting the current economic hardship under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In the statement, the group called on the president to urgently prioritize addressing the widespread hunger, higher unemployment rate, and rapidly falling standard of living.

The statement by Amnesty International read, “Nigeria’s sky-high inflation has sharply increased the cost of living. Millions of people are increasingly unable to meet the costs of education, food and healthcare. This is one of the worst economic crisis in the country’s post-independence.

“The rights to education, health and adequate standard of living are all affected, forcing millions of people to live hand to mouth. The Nigerian authorities must urgently prioritize addressing widespread hunger, higher unemployment and the rapidly falling standard of living.”