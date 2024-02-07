JUST IN: Protest Resurfaces In Suleja Over Economic Hardship Under Tinubu’s Govt – (Photos)

A new wave of demonstrations has erupted in Suleja, the bustling economic hub of Niger State, with residents lamenting the current economic hardship under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Suleja is just a distance away from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

SaharaReporters claimed to have been informed of the situation by an eyewitness who shared photographs showing disgruntled Nigerians occupying the streets on Wednesday.

The citizens are said to be demanding that President Tinubu’s government put an end to the distressing hardships and overwhelming inflation they were enduring.

“There is a protest ongoing at the Suleja local government area of Niger State. They are calling on Tinubu to end the hardship the masses are suffering on a daily basis in the country,” the eyewitness reportedly said.

See more photos from the protest below:

Naija News reports that the latest protest is coming barely two days after residents of Minna, the capital city of Niger State, trooped out in hundreds to express their dissatisfaction with the increasing inflation in the country.

The protesters, including men, women and youths, also voiced their concerns about the escalating prices of gas and fuel.

Videos captured the demonstrators blocking major roads while highlighting the lack of government intervention in addressing the soaring costs of food items.

Chanting protest songs, the protesters garnered attention from security agents, including policemen.

Responding to the situation earlier, the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, acknowledged the pain and hardship experienced by families in the country.

Yakubu informed the demonstrators that the government was actively striving to decrease the cost of living and address the economic consequences resulting from the removal of the petrol subsidy.