How My Mentality Changed As A Single Parent – Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has recounted the night her mentality changed as a single parent.

Naija News reports that Sophia, in a post via her Snapchat account on Friday, revealed today makes it exactly one year since she felt like her whole life was crumbling following her daughter’s ill health.

Davido’s baby mama said she reached out to many people, including Nollywood actress cum disk jokey, Dorcas Fapson, before Imade was rushed to hospital and her family members and more friends came to join them.

Momodu said she realised that night that parenting takes a village and God does not joke play about his own.

She wrote, “1 year ago today, my whole world felt like it was crumbling around me. My child was so sick. At 1am she needed to be rushed to the hospital. In my panic state, I called Savo she was recording Stamina that night, and she showed up in less than 10 minutes.

“Rushed us to the hospital. She just kept saying” Breathe”, I am here. Imade is fine. You’re not alone” Hmmm that day I realized just how powerful my support system was. Rima showed up in 5mins.

“DSF showed up 30 minutes after we got to the hospital followed by Kanayo, then my family. The hospital was packed. This night changed my mentality as a single parent forever. 2 things: 1, it truly takes a village 2, God don’t play about his own.”