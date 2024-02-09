Four Killed As Nigerian Army, Terrorists Clash In Kaduna

At least four terrorists were killed during a recent encounter with troops of the 1 Division Nigerian Army (NA) in Kaduna State.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Lt.Gen. Musa Yahaya, Naija News reports.

According to Yahaya, some of the insurgents escaped with gunshot wounds due to the pressure mounted on them by the troops.

The statement read: “Troops fighting patrol in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday made contact with insurgents.

”During the firefight that ensued, troops neutralised four insurgents while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

” We recovered three AK 47 rifles, seven AK 47 rifle magazines, and two motorcycles.”

In a similar encounter, the troops of the division received a tip-off on the insurgent movement on Wednesday, and they swiftly moved to intercept the insurgents in Kwaga village in Kaduna State, Yahaya revealed.

He said: “The insurgents, who could not withstand the firepower of the army, ran into the forest in disarray, abandoning their victims.

“The troops successfully rescued all 11 kidnapped victims.”

He clarified that an initial inquiry uncovered that the victims were abducted from their village in Masuku, located in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, on Tuesday.

The Army PRO said the medical team had provided the victims with necessary medical care and successfully reunited them with their families.

Yahaya said the General Officer Commanding 1 Division and Force Commander Operation ”WHIRL PUNCH,” Maj. Gen. Valentine Okoro has commended the troops for the success recorded.

He kindly urged the public to consistently share timely information with the troops and other security agencies.

Additionally, he appealed to the local community to promptly report individuals with gunshot wounds who are seeking medical assistance to the troops or other security agencies.