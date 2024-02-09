Edo 2024: ‘It’s Desperate Attempt To Create Chaos’ – APC Speaks On Oshiomhole Imposing Tinubu’s Candidate

The Assistant Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Victor Osehobo, has debunked reports that the former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, was imposing the preferred governorship aspirant of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and Abdullahi Ganduje ahead of the party’s primary election, scheduled for February 17.

Naija News reports that Osehobo dismissed the reports in Benin, the Edo State capital, on Thursday, stating that the reports were desperate attempts to create chaos ahead of the primary elections.

Osehobo noted that the reports of Oshiomhole imposing a preferred candidate were baseless, stressing that the lawmaker was a lover of due process.

He said, “The many paid articles in mushroom publications about Edo APC reveal a laughable lack of understanding of the transparent process through which a candidate emerges.

“Allegations of Sen. Oshiomhole endorsing and imposing a preferred governorship aspirant are baseless, considering the direct primary process yet to take place.

“Accusing Sen. Oshiomhole of urging the spread of endorsements from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, is a desperate attempt to create chaos.

“With the primary screening starting yesterday, the timing of these allegations raises suspicion.

“The absurdity of claiming secret meetings with former commissioners, Kassim Afegbua and Mika Amanokha, orchestrated by Oshiomhole, is beyond belief.

“Where and when did this alleged gathering occur? The accessibility of Afegbua and Amanokha raises questions about why they were not directly approached for clarification.”