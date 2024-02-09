ASUU Strike: Plateau State University Students Protest

Plateau State University, Bokkos, students have initiated a protest to voice their discontent over the ongoing three-month industrial action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The disgruntled students marched through the main streets of Jos, the state capital, and concluded their demonstration at the government house in Little Rayfield. There, they were welcomed and briefed by the Secretary to the Government of the state, Samuel Jatau.

Lecturers of the university initiated an indefinite strike action in November 2023, citing various demands from the state government.

Since then, students have remained at home without lectures, impacting the admission process for new students and leaving graduating students uncertain about the timing of their final examinations.

The frustration led students to organize a protest, carrying placards with various messages to emphasize their demands.

The Secretary to the government of the state urged the aggrieved students to exercise patience as the government was addressing the concerns raised by the lecturers.

Among the lecturers’ demands are the provision of additional hostel accommodation, the completion of road networks on campus, and the provision of staff quarters.