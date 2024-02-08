South African Club, Chippa United Congratulates Stanley Nwabali After Bafana Bafana’s Defeat

South Africa Premier League Soccer club, Chippa United have congratulated their Nigerian goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali for helping the Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Bafana Bafana in the 2023 AFCON semi-final stage.

This is coming after they suffered a backlash from South Africans for wishing Stanley Nwabali the best against the Bafana Bafana ahead of the game on Wednesday, February 7.

During the clash, Stanley Nwabali showed the best of himself as he stopped multiple attempts by South African players. He followed that up in the penalty shootout as he saved two spot-kicks.

Nwabali’s saves were enough for the Super Eagles to knockout South Africa 4-2 on penalties which qualified Nigeria to take on Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON final on February 11.

After the game, Chippa United, through their chairman, Siviwe Chippa Mpengesi, hailed the goalkeeper and wished him all the best in the final.

The club’s statement reads: “The club wishes to extend its congratulations to Stanley Nwabali for his extraordinary achievement in reaching the AFCON 2023 finals and for also earning the Man of the Match award. Our support for you remains steadfast.

“You have represented the Chippa United brand admirably, and we are immensely proud of you. We will be rooting for you in the Finals this Sunday against the host country, Côte d’Ivoire. We wish you all the best.”

Note that Stanley Nwabali joined Chippa United from Nigeria’s Premier Football League club, Katsina United in 2022. He is currently the third-best goalkeeper in the South African league in terms of the number of clean sheets recorded so far this season.