Reps To Name NASS Commission Building After Late Speaker, Ghali Na’Abba

The Federal House of Representatives has initiated the process of honouring the memory of former Speaker Ghali Na’Abba.

Naija News reports Na’Abba, a politician who hailed from Kano in the Northern part of Nigeria, passed away on December 27, 2023, in Abuja at the age of 65.

The former lawmaker had died after battling an undisclosed illness briefly.

However, members of the Green Chamber have decided to immortalize the respected politician.

This decision was made following a motion presented on the House floor by a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party representing Kano State, Aliyu Madaki.

The lawmakers acknowledged that Na’Abba began his political journey as a student at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

During his time there, Na’Abba was elected as an Executive Committee Member of the ABU Chapter of the revolutionary People’s Redemption Party, which was established in the 2nd Republic by Mallam Aminu Kano.

The House further acknowledged that during the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999, the late Na’Abba was elected as a member of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Additionally, the late Na’Abba was commended for his remarkable tenure as the Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003.

This recognition was attributed to his fearless and proactive pursuit of legislative autonomy, as well as his innovative leadership style in managing the affairs of the House.

Madaki added, “Na’Abba, as Speaker, embarked on a number of measures to ensure the independence of the legislature, which included but were not limited to profound scrutiny of the budget framework, making robust adjustments where necessary; strengthen House Committees; fashioned out a cohesive, inclusive, mutual, thinking and participatory house; and regulate debate on the state of the nation.”

In recognition of his remarkable contributions and to ensure his lasting legacy, the House has decided to pay tribute to Na’Abba by naming the National Assembly Service Commission Building after him.

To formalize this decision, the motion has been forwarded to the Senate for their agreement and concurrence, Naija News understands.