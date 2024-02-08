Police Release Aisha Jibrin, Others Arested For Leading Protest In Minna

The Niger State Police Command has reportedly released a woman, Aisha Jibrin, and other persons arrested for leading a protest on Monday in Minna, the state capital.

Recall that on Monday, some residents took to the streets of Minna to protest against the hunger, high cost of living and hardship under the Bola Tinubu’s government.

However, on Wednesday, the police arrested the protesters, who were among hundreds of men, women and youths, for deliberately refusing to clear the road for public use.

In a statement, the state Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, claimed that the protesters attacked the police with dangerous weapons such as stones, bottles, sticks, and cutlasses.

He added that the protesters damaged police patrol vehicles and parts of the Kpakungu Police Division roof.

The arrest generated controversy across the country as many individuals and human rights organisations called for their immediate release.

But on Thursday morning, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, said that the protesters had been released.

In a post via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the human rights activist said the release was confirmed by Governor Mohammed Bago.

Attaching a picture of three of the protesters, Sowore wrote, “FREE AT LAST: The heroines of the Niger. Three women arrested for organizing hardships and hunger protests in Niger State have been released, according to the Niger State Governor Mohammed Umar Bago.

“The @PoliceNG should desist from arresting and or detaining Nigerians protesting for their survival or matters affecting their wellbeing and those of their countrymen and women.”