PDP Office Sealed In Abia

The Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA) officials have sealed the Abia State Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) located at 45 Finbers Road, Umuahia.

Naija News understands that the action took place on Wednesday, without any explanation provided for the decision.

Daily Post, however, reported that a notice posted on the building instructs the occupants to visit UCDA’s office at 51 Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, for further information.

In light of recent events, the Abia State chapter of the PDP has issued a statement urging for the immediate swearing-in of Aaron Uzodike, a member of the PDP, to represent the Aba North constituency in Abia State.

The party is concerned that despite the Appeal Court’s declaration of Uzodike as the rightful winner of the March 18 election and the removal of Destiny Nwagwu from the Labour Party, the Aba North constituency remains without proper representation in the Abia State House of Assembly.

The situation, PDP said, is viewed by the party as a display of impunity.

“It is common knowledge that the only document required by the Speaker to swear in a member into the House of Assembly is the Certificate of Return which was issued to Hon. Aaron Uzodike by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, a few days after the Court judgment and thus made him the duly and validly elected member of the Abia State House of Assembly to represent the good people of Aba North.

“Why has the Speaker refused to swear him in?” the party’s Vice Chairman/Acting Publicity Secretary, Abraham Amah, asked in a statement issued on Wednesday, February 7.