Govt Has Abandoned Us, We And Our Children Are Not Going To School – Chibok Girls Cry Out

Reports have indicated that at least 20 ‘Chibok schoolgirls’ who escaped from Boko Haram captivity and their children have been abandoned by the Nigerian government.

Some of the former Boko Haram abductees told SaharaReporters on Thursday that they live in poor conditions.

According to them, they are currently camped in a building in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

They claimed that the authorities abandoned them and also neglected their welfare.

One of the victims told the aforementioned publication that the government does not care about them.

She said, “We’re suffering here; we feel neglected and abandoned with our children.

“They give us a total of 15 kg of rice and corn flour, two litres of cooking oil, a sachet of salt and seasoning cubes with N30,000 stipend every month.

“We use the stipend to augment foodstuffs, toiletries and medicine, in case one falls sick.”

“Don’t forget that we didn’t voluntarily run into the bush to live with terrorists; we were abducted, disengaged from the pursuit of education and traumatized.

“Some of us managed to escape by the grace of God, yet it is not any better here because neither we nor the kids we were forced to have while in the terrorists’ den are going to school.

“We got into this trouble due to the failure of authorities to secure our schools and the country in general. It’s their failure and not ours.

“Why are they not taking us back to school or at least our children? What kind of a future are they envisaging for us,” another one said.