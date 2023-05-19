We Don’t Have The Capacity To Know Exactly Where The Chibok Girls Are – Nigerian Military

The Nigerian Military has declared that it does not have the capacity or technology to know the exact whereabouts of the abducted Chibok girls who are still in captivity.

This was made known on Thursday in Abuja by the Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Musa Danmadami while fielding questions from journalists shortly after the bi-weekly press briefing.

He noted that it’s been many years since the girls were kidnapped by the Boko Haram terrorists and it would be difficult to see anybody walk by and identify such as one of the abducted girls.

Danmadami however said some of the girls are escaping and coming out adding that it is when they come out that their identities can be established.

He added that the military is not giving up and are conducting daily operations in the Sambisa Forest.

“Precisely on the Chibok girls, the Chibok girls are just like any other human beings like us here; you cannot see anybody walking and just identify that this is a Chibok girl. There’s no way the military can have the capacity or technology know that precisely this is where the Chibok girls are.

“It’s quite some time now that these girls have been missing or abducted. So, now because of the intensity of operations, most of them are escaping from the terrorists and coming out. It’s only when they come out that we can now identify that this is one of the abducted Chibok girls.

“Our troops are conducting operations daily in Sambisa forest and are recovering weapons and ammunition. Majority of the weapons displayed for the Nigerians to see were recovered from Sambisa forest,” he said.

The Defence Media Director added that there is no truth in the idea that the Sambisa forest is not penetrable as the military is conducting operations in the area and forcing terrorists to come out and surrender.