87 Chibok Girls Are Still In Boko Haram Captivity – Rep Member Reveals

There are currently 87 Chibok girls being held captive, according to the representative of Chibok-Domboa-Gwoza at the House of Representatives, Ahmed Jaha.

While praising the Federal Government for the recovery of some of the girls, Jaha pointed out that 87 Chibok girls were still yet to regain their freedom.

Naija News recalls that on April 14, 2014, terrorists from Boko Haram assaulted and abducted 276 girls from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok.

Upon leaping from the trucks carrying them, 57 schoolgirls managed to flee without any harm. In addition, the military has saved the lives of others.

Speaking on Saturday at an Abuja event organised to introduce the Chibok culture to kids and young people from the neighbourhood who had not had the opportunity to experience it because of the terrorists’ actions, Jaha commended all efforts being made to ensure that peace returns to Chibok

Jaha said, “I commend efforts being made to ensure peace returns to Chibok. We also have to commend the FG for recovering some of the Chibok girls but we still have 87 in captivity. We are happy with the way and manner peace has returned to some parts of Chibok but we are begging the FG to provide security where they are not present.

“Chibok is relatively safe now. Relatively safe in the sense that we still have areas that are still under the occupation of Boko Haram and we equally have places where we still have insurgents attacking some communities. How will I agree that it is safe when some of my constituents are still in IDP camps and some are taking refuge in Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and Porth Harcourt among others? For me to say it is absolutely safe for people to go back I don’t think I am fair to my people.”