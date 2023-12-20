Boko Haram Kill Two In Fresh Attack On Chibok

Two people were killed and numerous others were injured by Boko Haram militants during a raid on Chibok town in Borno State’s Chibok Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the town gained notoriety in April 2014 after the rebels took over the Government Girls Secondary School and kidnapped more than 300 girls.

According to reports, the latest attack occurred around 7 p.m on Tuesday.

A local named Moses Adamu claimed that while the rebels went on the rampage, shooting, destroying houses, and stealing food, the residents fled into the nearby bushes.

Most of the villagers, according to Adamu, slept in the bushes that night, while others may have sought safety in nearby communities.

“We are certain that two persons died of the terrorists’ gunshots, but there could be more which we cannot ascertain yet because those who fled started returning home this afternoon,” he said.

The attack was confirmed by the Borno State Police Command, which also stated that a combined team of the local vigilante, police, and military responded quickly.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Kenneth, said, “The attack was repelled by the joint effort of the military and the police. Unfortunately, two persons were killed – one of the deceased, named Mr. Badi, aged 75, and one Ngule, aged 45, died during the attack. But the situation has since returned to normal.”