Full List: 2023 AFCON Top Goal Scorers So Far

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is a tournament where not only national pride but also individual brilliance shines.

While team trophies are the ultimate goal, the race for the top scorer award, symbolized by the prestigious Golden Boot, adds another layer of excitement and drama to the competition.

Naija News reports that this year’s edition, hosted by Cote d’Ivoire, promises to be no different.

From established sharpshooters with a hunger for more to breakout stars seeking to announce themselves on the continental stage, the battle for the Golden Boot is set to be fierce.

As the African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire is nearing its conclusion, several players have left their mark by registering their names on the scoresheet throughout the tournament.

One such player is the captain of the Equatorial Guinea, Emilio Nsue.

Nsue managed to find the back of the net five times during the group stage. Unfortunately, Nsue couldn’t add to his goal tally as his team was eliminated in the Round of 16 against Guinea Conakry.

In their final group game, Nsue scored twice in a convincing 4-0 victory over the hosts. Prior to that, he had already secured a hat-trick in a 4-2 triumph against Guinea-Bissau, marking the first Cup of Nations hat-trick since 2008.

Aside from Nsue, below are other goal scorers of the 2023 AFCON:

Four Goals: Gelson Dala (ANG), Mohamed (EGY)

Three Goals: Bayo (GUI), Bounedjah (ALG), Ademola Lookman (NGR), Mabululu (ANG), Sinayoko (MLI), Traore (BUR).

Two Goals: J. Ayew, Kudus (both GHA), Camara, H. Diallo (both SEN), Mokoena, Zwane (both RSA), Mendes (CPV), Troost-Ekong (NGR), Wissa (COD).

One Goal: Adingra, Diakite, Fofana, Haller, Kessie, Krasso (all CIV), Bebe, Monteiro, Pina, Rodrigues, G. Tavares, Teixeira (all CPV), P. Gueye, Mane, I. Sarr, Seck, I. Ndiaye (all SEN), Hakimi, En-Nesyri, Ounahi, Saiss, Ziyech (all MAR), Buyla, Edu, Ganet, Miranda (all GEQ), Castelletto, Magri, Toko Ekambi, Wooh (all CMR), Catamo, Clesio, Reinildo, Witi (all MOZ), Elia, Masuaku, Mbemba, Silas (all COD), Amar, Dellah Yaly, Koita (all MTN), Makgopa, Maseko, Tau (all RSA), Marmoush, Salah, Trezeguet (all EGY), E. Colley, Jallow (both GAM), Daka, Kangwa (both ZAM), Dorgeles, H. Traore (both MLI), Gilberto, Zini (both ANG), A. Camara (GUI), Djiku (GHA), Hotto (NAM), M. Konate (BUR), Msuva (TAN), Osimhen (NGR), Rafia (TUN) and Ze Turbo (GNB) have all netted a goal each.

Own Goals: Gomez (GAM), Orozco (GEQ), Sangante (GNB), E. Tapsoba (BUR).

Naija News reports that the 2023 AFCON tournament’s ultimate showdown will take place between the hosts, Elephants, and the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday, February 11.

Cote d’Ivoire had secured their spot in the final by defeating DR Congo 1-0, with Sabatien Haller’s impressive overhead kick in the 65th minute.

Meanwhile, the Eagles triumphed over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in a thrilling penalty shoot-out, emerging victorious with a score of 4-2.