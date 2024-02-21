2023 AFCON Golden Boot Winner Emilio Nsue Retires From International Football

Equatorial Guinea’s all-time highest goalscorer, Emilio Nsue, has retired from international football days after his country suspended him indefinitely.

Emilio Nsue gained global attention when he led Equatorial Guinea to a beautiful start at the 2023 AFCON.

Thanks to the leadership of the 34-year-old, Equatorial Guinea recorded two wins and a draw to finish top of Group A which comprises the eventual winner of the 2023 AFCON, Ivory Coast, and the finalists of the tournament, Nigeria.

Emilio Nsue and his teammates stunned football enthusiasts across the world when they defeated the hosts of the 2023 AFCON, Ivory Coast, 4-0 in their last group-stage match. Nsue scored a hat-trick in the game which helped him to finish the tournament as the highest goalscorer with five goals in four games.

Recall that Equatorial Guinea ended their fairytale run in the tournament in the round of 16 after losing to Guinea.

Immediately after Emilio Nsue received his golden boot, the Equatorial Guinean FA announced that the player had been banned indefinitely for “misconduct” during the tournament.

In response to the ban, Emilio Nsue accused the FA of embezzling the team’s prize money and also not treating the team professionally.

To crown it all, the 34-year-old striker who has scored a national record 22 goals for Equatorial Guinea announced his retirement from international football on Tuesday, February 20.