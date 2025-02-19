NECO Accredits More Schools In Equatorial Guinea For SSCE, BECE Exams

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has granted accreditation to additional schools for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in Equatorial Guinea.

As stated by the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, this initiative is part of NECO’s commitment to delivering quality education and assessment beyond the borders of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Sani noted that the newly accredited institutions are situated in Bata, which is the largest city in Equatorial Guinea.

The announcement clarified that the NECO accreditation team has already visited these schools to evaluate their preparedness, inspecting classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and other facilities to ensure they comply with the necessary standards.

It added that after a thorough evaluation and comprehensive assessment, the schools were granted full SSCE and full BECE accreditation status.

“The accreditation of additional foreign schools is a testament to NECO’s commitment to providing quality education and assessment beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“With its expanding global presence, NECO is poised to become a leading examination body in Africa, offering opportunities for Nigeria students and other foreign nationals worldwide to benefit from its expertise, thus contributing to the advancement of education in Africa and beyond,” the statement added

Naija News understands that NECO examinations are now written by candidates in Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Cote’d Ivoire, Togo, Equitorial Guinea and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.