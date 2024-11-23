NECO Accredits More Centres In Niger, Equatorial Guinea For SSCE, BECE

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has granted accreditation to additional foreign schools to conduct the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Naija News reports that the newly accredited institutions, alongside the existing ones, are located in Niger Republic and Equatorial Guinea.

In a statement issued by Azeez Sani, Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, it was noted that the accreditation team conducted visits to evaluate the schools’ preparedness to conduct the SSCE and BECE.

Sani further explained that the team assessed various facilities, including classrooms, laboratories, libraries, computer labs, workshops, examination halls, and sports facilities, to ensure their adequacy and suitability for NECO examinations.

“After a thorough evaluation and comprehensive assessment, the schools were granted full SSCE and full BECE accreditation status.

“The accreditation of additional foreign schools is a testament to NECO’s commitment to providing quality education and assessment beyond the shores of Nigeria,” he said.

Sani stated that NECO is on track to establish itself as a premier examination authority in Africa, allowing students globally to leverage its expertise, thereby enhancing the educational landscape in Africa and beyond.

He disclosed that candidates are currently engaged in the NECO SSCE External examinations in Diffa, Niger Republic, noting that the UNHCR School in Diffa is the inaugural NECO SSCE External Centre located outside Nigeria.

He further mentioned that with the expansion of international centres, NECO examinations are now accessible to candidates in Benin Republic, Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, Niger Republic, Equatorial Guinea, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.