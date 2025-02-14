BREAKING: NECO Releases 2024 External SSCE Results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the results for the 2024 External Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), indicating a pass rate of 67.3 per cent.

Naija News reports that the released results show that 57,114 candidates, equivalent to 67.3%, achieved credits in five subjects, which include both Mathematics and English Language.

Meanwhile, NECO has placed 14 examination centres on a blacklist due to their participation in extensive malpractice across nine subjects.

Of these centres, ten are located in Ogun State, while the remaining four are situated in Oyo State.

Furthermore, seven supervisors have been recommended for blacklisting due to inadequate supervision, tardiness, and complicity in malpractice.

This includes two supervisors from both Oyo and Ogun States, along with one each from Lagos, Cross River, and Ebonyi States.

Naija News reports that the NECO Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, Professor Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, made this announcement on Friday, while revealing the results of the 2024 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) External.

A total of 86,067 candidates registered for the examinations, with 84,799 participating in the tests conducted in November 2024.

According to Wushishi, 75.6% (62,929 candidates) achieved Credit and above in English Language, while 93.9% (77,988 candidates) attained Credit and above in Mathematics.

Additionally, 57,114 candidates (67.3%) secured five Credits, including English and Mathematics, and 70,711 candidates (83.3%) earned five Credits, regardless of their performance in English and Mathematics.

It is noteworthy that instances of exam malpractice have decreased by 27.7% compared to 2023, with 6,160 candidates reported for misconduct, a reduction from 8,518 in the previous year.

Wushishi underscored that the SSCE External offers candidates a valuable opportunity to enhance their results for admission into tertiary institutions both domestically and internationally.