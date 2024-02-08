‘Fix Prices Of Goods If You Care About Nigerians Suffering’ – Ubani Tells Tinubu’s Govt

A human rights lawyer, Monday Ubani, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s government to swiftly attend to the growing cost of goods and price of premium motor spirit (PMS) in the country.

Ubani expressed his disappointment with the untold hardship in the country due to the failure of the government to control the price of commodities.

He anticipates that the Federal Government will, this time, comply with a directive from the Lagos Federal High Court and fix the pressing challenges.

The court directive, he said, compels the government to rectify the prices of goods and petroleum products within seven days.

Ubani, who previously served as the Chairman of the Section of Public Interest and Development Law (SPIDEL) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), shared his views on the matter during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday, Naija News reports.

According to him, it is imperative for the government to regulate the prices of goods, as it aligns with the principles of justice and fairness.

The lawyer said, “The government must (fix prices of goods). The court has now ordered within seven days. A government that is interested in making sure that the lives of people are better will intervene in this particular process and obey the court judgement and say let’s now begin to fix prices on items and that is the best thing for them to do.

“And I think that a government that loves Nigeria would do that. I don’t hope that they will go and appeal this particular judgment.”

Ubani added: “There was some level of government intervention in the prices of things in Nigeria. It got to a stage where the government did not in any way show interest in the issue of inflation, in the issue of price fixing, and the law has always been there.”

Earlier, Naija News reported that the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, ordered President Bola Tinubu’s government to, within a span of seven days, fix prices for goods and petroleum products in the country.

The order was issued following an appeal filed against the federal government by a renowned lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Femi Falana (SAN).

Falana had approached the court to challenge the incumbent government over the rising cost of goods which has brought untold hardship to the citizens across all states of the federation.

Falana asked, “whether by virtue of Section 4 of the Price Control Act., the first defendant is carrying out its duty to impose a price on any goods that are of the kind specified in the First Schedule to the Price Control Act.”