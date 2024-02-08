AFCON: Napoli, Atalanta, Two Other European Clubs React To Nigeria’s Big Win Over South Africa

Several European clubs, including Napoli, have responded to Nigeria’s victory in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against South Africa on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles secured a 4-2 victory via penalty shootout after the match concluded in a 1-1 draw.

The Nigerian goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, who was named Man of the Match, saved two penalties during the shootout.

Reacting, Napoli, in a post via its X account, wrote: “Congratulations to @victorosimhen9 and @NGSuperEagles on reaching the final of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations!”

Also reacting, Atalanta wrote, “@Alookman_ and @NGSuperEagles are #AFCON2023 finalists.”

Similarly, Fulham wrote, “Our boys [Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey] are #AFCON2023 finalists #SoarSuperEagles #LetsDoItAgain.”

On their part, Brentford wrote, “The Tank keeps on rolling. Frank is heading to the AFCON Final after Nigeria’s penalty shootout victory over South Africa.”

Nigeria is set to confront Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender and Premier League legend, Rio Ferdinand, has expressed his support for the Super Eagles in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

In a demonstration of solidarity with the three-time African champions, the England legend posted several Nigerian flags and shared a picture holding the Super Eagles jersey with “Ferdinand 5” prominently displayed on it.