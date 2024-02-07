‘Kano Electorate’ Demand Return Of Sanusi Lamido As Emir Of Kano

A fresh request has gone to the Kano State House of Assembly, seeking the return of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

The request also seeks the dissolution of the law establishing four additional emirates in Gaya, Rano, Karaye and Bichi by the immediate-past administration of Kano State so as to pave the way for the reinstatement of ex-Emir Sanusi.

The request was contained in a letter by a group identified as “Yan Dangwalen Jihar Kano” (the Kano Electorate), and addressed to the State Assembly through its Speaker.

The letter, dated 5th February, 2024 and signed by the group’s chairman, Najib Abdulkadir Salati, said Kano has lost its peace and stability since former Emir Sanusi was deposed by the administration of Ex-Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

The letter, however, said the reinstatement of Sanusi as the Emir of Kano “will foster unity, peace, and stability within Kano State and its neighbouring communities”.

The letter, which was copied to the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf Kabir, the Deputy Governor, and the Secretary To The State Government, reads: “We write to plead to your honorable office to please redress the Executive governor and also draw the attention of the honourable members the section that governs the additional emirs in Kano State. Specifically, we would like to request a review and potential dissolution of the additional emirs and section that led to the creation of the four additional emirates.

“It is our firm belief that consolidating the emirates into a single entity will lead to greater unity and progress for the people of Kano. This consolidation may serve to streamline governance and promote a more cohesive community for the betterment of all citizens.

“We acknowledge the rightful authority of the Kano State House of Assembly in the issue of emirate management.

“However, we humbly request your esteemed assembly to revisit and reconsider the decision to remove HRH Sanusi Lamido Sanusi from his throne. Our belief is based on the belief that his reinstatement will foster unity, peace, and stability within Kano State and its neighbouring communities.”

See the letter.

REQUEST TO DISDOLVE EMIRS OF KANO STATE