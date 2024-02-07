I Sleep In A Coffin For Days – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has revealed that he has a coffin in his house.

The entertainer disclosed that he sometimes sleeps in the coffin for hours

The septuagenarian stated this while featuring in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch.

One of the co-hosts, Ezinne, asked, “There was a time I heard you had coffin and goes to sleep in it for hours or days. Is that true?”

Charly Boy replied, “Yes.”

Ezinne asked again, “Why?”

Charly Boy replied, “Z!”

The entertainer also revealed that he has remarried his wife more than thrice.

He said he doesn’t care much about sex anymore.

Charly Boy also spoke on the role he played in revolutionising Nigerian music during his reign as President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

“As a PMAN President, I warned the corporate bodies not to pay artistes less than 1 million Naira,” he said.

How I Caused Tension At Lagos Airport With 3,000 Bikes While Confronting 50 Cent – Charly Boy

Meanwhile, Charly Boy has recounted how he caused tension at the Lagos Murtala Muhammed Airport, to intervene in Eedris Abdulkareem’s saga with American rapper, 50 Cent in 2004.

Naija News reports that Charly Boy made this known in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast.

According to the singer cum political activist, he received a call from Abdulkareem while he was making his hair that 50 Cent’s bouncers were manhandling him.

He said he left what he was doing and mobilised men on three thousand bikes to the airport, and on getting there, Abdulkareem briefed him on what transpired, and he went to confront 50 Cent.

Charly Boy said 50 Cent apologised after he confronted him.

He said, “Back then, if I was walking past the motorcycle park and I waved my hand, all the motorcyclists would follow me. So, I stormed the airport with almost 3000 bikes.

“On getting to the airport, I asked Eedris to tell me what happened and he said he was booked for a show alongside 50 Cent and he went to sit in the first class in the plane where the rapper was and his bouncers asked him to leave that the first class space wasn’t for Nigerian artists but he refused, then they beat him up.

“They also beat his bouncer who tried to rescue him from them. 50 Cent was aware of what happened. After Eedris narrated his ordeal, I asked where 50 Cent was and they pointed to an SUV. So I went into the SUV to confront him.

“Already, 50 Cent’s security team was seeing the tension around the airport with the bike men moving around. I was also very high that day. I said to 50 Cent, ‘You are the one beating my people in their own country? You came to Nigeria and you are beating my people.”