Video: I Was Scamming Banks Even Before 419 Became Popular – Charly Boy

Popular Nigerian singer and entertainer, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has revealed that he was involved in fraud in the past.

He claimed that he was “scamming” banks way before fraud, otherwise known as 419, became popular in Nigeria.

Charly Boy disclosed this in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, co-hosted by actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, aka Nedu.

“I was scamming banks. Even before una begin hear of 419, I don do small,” he said.

Nedu inferred, “You used to scam banks and they paid?”

Charly Boy replied, “Yes, of course.”

The veteran singer also disclosed that he had his first child at 16.

While reiterating his love for gay people, Charly Boy recounted how a “woman” he went into the bedroom with “changed to a full-blown man” after showering.

He said he is tired of a submissive wife and now wants a woman who would make him submit.

If You Really Want To Help Zack Orji, Fly Him Abroad, National Hospital Is A Mortuary – Charly Boy

Meanwhile, Charly Boy had voiced a firm perspective, proposing that for Zack Orji to receive effective assistance, it would be more advantageous to arrange for him to receive medical care abroad.

He added a critical remark about the National Hospital, stating that it is akin to a mortuary and implying that seeking medical care abroad would be a more viable option for the ailing actor.

Charly Boy also criticized the Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, for her visit to the ailing actor, Zack Orji.

The minister paid a visit to Orji at a private hospital in Abuja where Ngozi Orji, the wife of the ailing actor, and other family members received her.

During the visit, Musawa personally contributed an undisclosed amount to assist with the medical expenses of the ailing actor.

She expressed optimism, assuring that brighter days were on the horizon for Nigerian creatives.

In a post on X, Charly Boy responded to Musawa’s visit, labelling her as an attention seeker. He emphasized that the ailing actor, Zack Orji, is the least of Nigeria’s concerns.

Charly Boy questioned the relevance of such visits, wondering how they contribute to addressing issues like the fluctuating price of petrol or the escalating cost of living in the country.

Charly Boy emphasized that Zack Orji is a highly respected Nigerian icon and urged people not to misinterpret his previous comments. Charly Boy acknowledged Orji’s notable contributions, highlighting that they are evident and recognized by all.

Charly Boy’s post read, “Chronic attention seekers make we hear word. Nigeria currently has a bigger terminal problem bigger than Zack Orji.

“Don’t get it twisted, He’s a respected Nigerian icon. His contributions are there for all to see.

“If una wan help Zack, carry am go abroad since na una strong supporter. National hospital is a mortuary.”