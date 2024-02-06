Tinubu Sends Message To Davido, Burna Boy, Others Over Grammy Awards Loss

President Bola Tinubu has commended the efforts and impact of Nigerian singers nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards.

In a statement issued on Monday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said he is proud of their exploits because they represent the Nigerian ideal.

Naija News recalls Burnaboy, Davido, Ayrastarr, Olamide, Asake and Tems were all nominated for the just concluded 66th Grammy Awards, but none of them clinched the category they were nominated for.

The president said he celebrates the musical stars who have put Nigeria on the chart of cultural command through their artistry and anthemic earworms.

Tinubu said that their disposition had earned the nation enormous soft power across the globe and thanked them for being exemplary envoys of Nigeria.

The president also commended the exceptional artists for their fidelity to the art, audacity, and discipline in the pursuit of excellence.

“Our superstars nominated for the Grammy Awards are all winners. I am proud of their exploits. They represent that Nigerian ideal; the courage to strive and succeed against all odds and the hope to stay true to purpose. I congratulate and thank them for being exemplary envoys of Nigeria,” the President said.

The nominees lost the “’Best African Music Performance’ category to South African singer Tyla. She earned the prize with her 2023 track, “Water.’’

The song ‘Water’ came ahead of Asake & Olamide’s ‘Amapiano,’ Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys,’ Davido Featuring Musa Keys “Unavailable,’’ and Ayra Starr’s “Rush.’’