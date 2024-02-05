Tinubu Reacts To Death Of Nollywood Actor, Jimi Solanke

President Bola Tinubu has reacted to the death of Nollywood actor cum folk singer, Jimi Solanke.

Naija News reported that Solanke, popularly known as Uncle Jimi, died on Monday morning at the age of 81 in Ogun State.

The lawmaker representing Remo North State Constituency at the Ogun State House of Assembly, Dickson Awolaja, confirmed the death of the veteran actor to Punch.

He said the legendary poet and playwright was said to have been in and out of hospital from December until he died today.

Awolaja said Solanke died while being rushed from his country home at Ipara Remo in Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State to Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilisan, when he succumbed to the cold hands of death.

In a statement through his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu condoled with the family of Solanke over the painful demise while praying for the peaceful repose of the deceased.

The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the passing of Nigeria’s creative icon, Mr. Jimi Solanke, who died on Monday.

“Baba Solanke was an actor, dramatist, folk singer, poet, and playwright.

“President Tinubu mourns the literary and cultural virtuoso and describes him as one of the finest of Nigeria’s creative artists and bastion of our cherished mores and cultural heritage.

“The President condoles with the Solanke family and all those who mourn this painful loss while praying for the peaceful repose of the beloved departed.”