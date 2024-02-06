‘It Takes Time To Build A Team’ – Pochettino Begs Chelsea Supporters Amid Club’s Poor Performance

Chelsea’s head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, has asked supporters to be patient with him as the club’s performance remains disappointing.

Naija News reports that the London side, now ranked 11th in the English Premier League, has failed to inspire fans in its previous two games, losing 4-1 away at Liverpool and 0-4 at home to Wolves.

However, in a post on his official X account, prominent sports influencer Fabrizio Romano disclosed that Pochettino pleaded with the club’s supporters for more time to build the team.

The Chelsea gaffer who expressed confidence in the quality of players at the club, however said that it takes time to build a team.

Romano quoted Pochettino to have said, “The fans need to be patient. We need to find a way to succeed. We need the support, of course, we are demanding the support to the team, players. I know the quality of the players. It takes time to build a team. It’s the reality.”

Chelsea are reportedly scared of sacking their struggling coach, Mauricio Pochettino because they risk breaching Premier League financial fair play rule.

Mauricio Pochettino was brought in ahead of the 2023-2024 season to rebuild Chelsea and also continue with the winning culture at the club.

Unfortunately for the Argentine tactician, it has been a very rough ride for Chelsea, especially in the Premier League.

Under his tutelage, Chelsea have recorded just nine wins, four draws, and ten league defeats. The abysmal performance has led the Blues to the 11th spot with 31 points in 23 games.

This means that the club stands little or no chance of finishing in the Champions League spot ahead of next season and might not play European football if they fail to win the FA Cup title this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have a chance of winning not just the FA Cup, they can also win the Carabao Cup if they beat Liverpool in the final on February 25.

Unfortunately, they have a very slim chance of beating the Reds that embarrassed them 4-1 in the Premier League on January 31.