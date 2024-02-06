Detractors Paid To Truncate Fubara’s Govt – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Evans Bapakaye Bipi, has claimed that detractors were paid unbelievable amounts of money to truncate the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Bipi disclosed this on Monday during the thanksgiving service held in honour of the Supreme Court victory of Fubara at the Akinima area of the state.

The former Chief Whip of the State Assembly, who represented the governor at the event, said the detractors were afraid and have resorted to intimidation and harassment of Fubara’s supporters in the state, using the police as willing tools.

Bipi said the plan to make governance in the state unbearable and to unseat the Governor would be truncated.

He admonished President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be wary of some characters in his cabinet, noting the mischievous roles some of them played against the former president Goodluck Jonathan in their political journey to limelight.

Receiving defectors from Labour Party (LP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other opposition parties in the state, Vice Chairman of PDP, Rivers West Senatorial District, Hon Robinson Ewoh asserted that by the backing of the constitution of Nigeria and the PDP, Fubara is the leader of the party in Rivers State and as such is empowered to utilise the dexterity of the red biro to maintain leadership.

In his reception speech, Hon Sokari Goodboy, member Rivers State House of Assembly, reiterated Ahoada-West LGA’s total support for the state governor stating that the LGA is in solidarity to the end.