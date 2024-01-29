Fubara Swears In Edison Ehie As Chief Of Staff, Five Others As Advisers

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has sworn in Edison Ehie, the leader of his loyalists in the State House of Assembly, as his Chief of Staff.

The governor inaugurated Ehie and five others as Special Advisers on Monday at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s office in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Speaking during the ceremony, Fubara charged his new Chief of Staff and other appointees against using their positions to antagonize anyone in their localities.

The governor urged the appointees to set aside partisanship and contribute to the growth of the state, adding that the battles that were won was made possible through the divine help of God.

He said his administration has surrendered the political situation in the state to God with a strong belief that God will resolve whatever issue is left in a manner that will prove His supremacy.

The new Special Advisers are Darlington Oji, who resigned as the Chief of Staff to the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Samuel Nwanosike; Solomon Abel-Eke, the immediate past Chairman of Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area, where Wike comes from.

Others are Prince Ohia, the immediate past Commissioner for Youths Development; Aminayanasam Fiberesima and Deeyah Bariene.

The swearing in ceremony was attended by cabinet members, including those that were re-appointed last week.

Speaking with reporters outside the Executive Council Chambers, Ehie stated his commitment to work for the actualization of the vision of the Fubara-led administration.