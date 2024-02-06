Court Extends Interim Order Restraining Police From Arresting Fubara’s Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has prolonged the interim restraining order requested by the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Edison Ehie, against the Nigerian Police and other security agencies from arresting him.

The trial Judge, Justice Sika Aprioku, extended the order in response to a complaint by Demain Okoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, who acts as Counsel to Ehie.

Okoro informed the court that despite the interim order served on the Police, they proceeded to declare the applicant wanted.

Justice Aprioku referenced Order 4, Rule 4c of the Administration of Criminal Justice, which authorizes him to renew and extend orders upon an ex parte application.

Justice Aprioku, who presided over the application for an extension of time by the respondent’s counsel, Celestine Dickson, granted a three-day extension for the counsel to respond to the process. Simultaneously, the applicant was allotted two days to provide a reply.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the hearing of the substantive suit to the 15th of February, 2024.

Recall Naija News reported that the Nigerian Police had formally declared Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and five others wanted over their alleged involvement in the burning of Rivers State House of Assembly Complex and allegations of murder and terrorism.

The publication of the police gazette came after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday refused to strike out the terrorism charges brought against Ehie and five other people.