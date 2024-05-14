Rivers Crisis: Those Of You Calling Fubara ‘Mumu’, Small Boy Are Ignorant – APC Chieftain, Eze

Advertisement

A former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP), Eze C. Eze has stated that the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara is not fighting with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

He argued that Wike did not make Fubara the governor of Rivers State, adding that he (Wike) was simply a tool used by God.

Eze praised President Bola Tinubu for distancing himself from the crisis in the state.

The APC chieftain argued that those calling Fubara an ingrate are not aware of who the Rivers governor truly is.

He said, “Wike didn’t make Sir Sim Fubara the Governor of Rivers State but he was used as a tool by God Almighty to make Fubara the Governor in order for God to help to rescue the State from his evil enclave.

“Those calling Fubara an ingrate, mumu, a small boy and whatever that comes out of their mouth are totally ignorant of who Fubara is. The Fubara that is the Governor of Rivers State is not the same Fubara that you guys were eating with in the past as the present Fubara is on a divine mission and those fighting against him will have God to contend with.

“It is ridiculous for Wike to deceive his followers that he will correct the mistake he made in making Fubara the Governor and keep the former lawmakers in their seats contrary to both the constitution and the position of God but one can ask him from where will he derive such powers.

“It is sad and unfortunate that matured people like the former Lawmakers can’t claim to be ignorant of the consequences of their actions but God caused them to take such a step in order to put Wike in his present funny situation and remove from him his so called structures.

“Until we see the hand of God in the happenings in Rivers State we will continue to look for solutions at the wrong place.”