Court Annuls N21.5 Billion Money Laundering Case Against Former Chief Of Air Staff Amosu, Co-Defendants

A former Chief of Air Staff, Adesola Amosu, and two other individuals accused of N21.5 billion money laundering have been discharged by a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, re-arraigned the defendants on an amended 13-count charge related to money laundering totalling N21.5 billion.

On Tuesday, Justice Aneke upheld a preliminary objection raised by the defence counsel, contesting the jurisdiction of the court to hear the case. The objection was based on the argument that the defendants were serving military officers at the time of the alleged offense.

The defence counsel contended that since the defendants were serving officers during the period in question, they should only be subject to trial by a court-martial, not by a civilian court.

Meanwhile, the Police in Lagos brought Joseph Kokou, a 45-year-old man, before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly illegally possessing two locally made single-barrel guns.

The defendant, whose address remains unknown, faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and entered a plea of not guilty.

According to Police prosecutor ASP Clement Okuiomose, the defendant allegedly committed the offence on January 9, around 9:00 a.m., at Oloko Junction, Owode Apa, Badagry, Lagos State.

The prosecutor claimed that the defendant was found in possession of two locally made single-barrel guns, an act that contravened Section 312 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State (2015).

Chief Magistrate N.A Layeni granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Layeni specified that one of the sureties must be a community leader, while the second must be a member of the hunter’s association.

The case was adjourned until February 29 for mention.