You Don’t Have The Luxury Of Time To Waste, Wake Up, Do The Needful – Shehu Sani Tells Tinubu

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has said it is too early to criticize President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, but those in government should not be complacent.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker stated this during Legit’s recent Twitter Space titled; “Tackling Corruption or Insecurity: Priorities for the FG in 2024”.

Sani noted that Tinubu does not have the luxury of time to waste and must take action regarding governance because Buhari’s government also asked for time and ended up doing nothing in eight years.

He said, “I believe six/seven months is still too early, but we shouldn’t be complacent because of the last administration. The best thing is to still give them time and see what they can achieve.

“But the President does not have the luxury of time to waste. He has to wake up and do what is needful. That’s why he was elected into office.”

Speaking further, Sani said there has been improvement in terms of security on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway since Tinubu assumed office.

Sani said kidnapping is still going in that axis, but there are few reported incidents compared to Buhari’s administration.

He said, “Kidnapping is still going on, people are still being kidnapped, and terrorists are still resurging. But I can tell you comparatively that what the army, police and security forces are doing today is better than where we came from.

“It was virtually impossible for people for people to move from Kaduna to Abuja. But now reported incidents are very few.

“It is still going on up till today and the president has to know if he is going to make a difference in the hearts and minds of Nigerians and prove that he is different. People will not tolerate a certain percentage of progress but they want a complete peace and restoration of law and order in this country which is a challenge to him.”