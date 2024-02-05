‘The Only One Person I Can Trust The Most’ – Nollywood Actress, Faithia Williams Reveals

Veteran Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams, has taken to social media to share adorable photos as she celebrates her birthday today.

Naija News reports that the movie star, while celebrating the new age, revealed she is the only person she can trust the most.

According to Faithia, she knows herself perfectly and how strong she can be.

The actress also prayed that the new year would be exciting and adventurous.

She wrote, “I’m the only one person I can trust the most, because I know myself perfectly and even how strong I can be. Hope this year will be interesting and full of adventures🙏🏻 God, on this special day, I ask for Your blessings in abundance. Not just for me, but so I can be a blessing to others🙏🏻Help me to live generously and love deeply🙏🏻❤️ Happy Birthday To Me.”

Meanwhile, Faithia Williams has said working with her colleague, Funke Akindele, on the new movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ was a unique experience, and she enjoyed it.

Naija News reports Faithia made this known during an interview with Legit.

According to the movie star, Funke has very high demand, nevertheless, she is comfortable working with her.

Speaking about the movie, Faithia Williams said, ‘A Tribe Called Judah,’ attempts to correct prominent notions about single mothers and raising good children.