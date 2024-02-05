Segun Odegbami Predicts 2023 AFCON Finalists

Former Nigerian striker, Segun Odegbami has predicted that Nigeria and the host of the 2023 AFCON, Ivory Coast, will square off in the tournament’s final on Sunday, February 11.

Segun Odegbami, who was part of the Nigerian team that won the 1980 edition of the tournament, is maintaining his long-term projection that the Super Eagles will win the 2023 AFCON.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are currently in the semi-finals of the 2023 AFCON after recording four wins and one draw in their last five games in the tournament.

Ivory Coast are currently in the same stage of the tournament after recording just three wins and two defeats in their last five games.

They suffered one of their defeats at the hands of the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the group stage as they finished third in Group A, and gained promotion to the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

Segun Odegbami believes that the Ivorian side has another chance of meeting with the Super Eagles, but this time around, that meeting could be in the final of the tournament on February 11.

But the Ivorian side must defeat DR Congo, and the Super Eagles of Nigeria must defeat South Africa in the semi-finals on February 7 before that meeting can happen.

Odegbami, who scored two goals in the 1980 final, stressed that the two West African giants would beat their semi-final opponents to make his prediction come to pass.

“I said long before the finals that we would be champions of Africa. Many people thought I was just sounding off. Now, they are seeing their light. Everyone appears to believe now that the Super Eagles can do it,” Odegbami told NFF media.

“Now that we are in the semi-finals, I see that we are going to be playing the host nation, Ivory Coast in the final. We are beating South Africa and the Ivory Coast will beat the Democratic Republic of Congo. The stage is set for a classic final match on February 11.”