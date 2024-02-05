Nasarawa PDP Chieftain Dumps Party For APC

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, Haladu Akwashiki, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that the state football administrator officially confirmed his membership withdrawal from the PDP in a letter dated January 31st.

In the letter, Akwashiki highlighted the exceptional leadership qualities exhibited by the APC at all levels as the primary factor influencing his decision to switch parties.

The letter was specifically addressed to the Chairman of the APC in his Nassarawa Eggon ward, located in the Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

Akwashiki expressed his unwavering loyalty to the leadership of the APC, solidifying his commitment to the party.

In his letter, he conveyed the assurance of actively contributing his quota to the progress and development of the APC at every tier of governance.

Meanwhile, the election (congress) conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday in Edo State witnessed an abysmally low turnout of aspirants.

Naija News reports the congress was conducted to pick delegates participating in the party’s February 22 governorship primary.

However, nine out of the 11 PDP governorship aspirants boycotted the exercise.

Also, as earlier reported by this platform, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, who was the Chairman of the three-man committee in charge of the Edo delegates election, withdrew from the exercise.

Following Makinde’s withdrawal, the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, who is the deputy chairman of the committee, presided over the exercise.

The nine governorship aspirants who boycotted the delegates’ election were Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Anselm Ojezua, Felix Akhabue, Martin Uhomoibhi, Hafia Hadizat Umoru, Omosede Igbinedion, Dr Earl Osaro Onaiwu and Arthur Esene.

The nine aspirants complained about the composition of the committee conducting the delegates’ election and also wrote a protest letter to the PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

The party’s National Vice Chairman, South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, was also copied in the letter of protest.