“It Is Not About Getting 100% Results, But About Making 100% Effort” – Peter Obi Reacts As Davido, Burna Boy, Others Lose At 2024 Grammy

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has commended the efforts and impact of Nigerian singers nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards, though none of them won in their nominated categories.

The LP flagbearer, in a statement via his X account on Monday, said losing out on the Grammy awards does not in any way invalidate the talent and capabilities of the singers.

Naija News recalls Burnaboy, Davido, Ayrastarr, Olamide, Asake and Tems were all nominated for the just concluded 66th Grammy Awards, but none of them clinched the category they were nominated for.

Reacting to the development, Obi said it is not about getting 100% results but about making 100% effort and the music stars remain celebrated for their contributions to society.

H added that the fact that the singers were nominated in the first place is a testimony to the recognition of their talents.

He wrote: “I’d like to take a moment to congratulate our Nigerian Afrobeat stars: @burnaboy, @davido, @ayrastarr, @Olamide, and @asakemusik, @temsbaby who were nominees for the just concluded 66th Grammy Awards.

“The eventual outcome of the final result did not in any way diminish the exceptional talents of these great stars who have continued to position our nation on the global stage of music and entertainment.

“The very nomination of such a large number of Nigerian artists in so many categories testifies to the giant strides that our citizens have made in the global music industry. This massive recognition is indeed worth celebrating.

“We celebrate their talents and the creativity with which they have continued to contribute to the growth of our music and entertainment industry. According to economic projections, our music & entertainment complex will generate an estimated $14.82 billion for the nation by 2025.

“As I have always said, it is not about getting 100% results, but about making 100% effort. Our huge Grammy recognition says it all. Our music stars, through their creative ideas, have shown that Nigeria is home to tremendous talents and ideas, and we appreciate them and remain proud of their achievement and giant strides.

“Through our collective efforts as a people, we will build the New Nigeria of our dreams where more Nigerian youths will have the opportunities to discover their talents, develop their skills,and make global impacts. We must insist that a new nation is POssible. -PO”