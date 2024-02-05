DR Congo Coach Sébastien Desabreed Sees His Players As 2023 AFCON Winners

Democratic Republic of the Congo’s head coach, Sébastien Desabre, believes his team has all it takes to win the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Sébastien Desabreed led DR Congo to knockout Guinea in the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFCON. Their 3-1 victory over Guinea came after recording a draw in their games against Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, and Zambia.

The price of knocking out Guinea is the opportunity to prove that they have finally arrived in the tournament by knocking out the 2023 AFCON hosts, Ivory Coast on February 7.

Coach Desabre believes that his team is rising at the ideal time, as seen by the much-needed victory over Guinea, and the team is eligible to compete for the trophy.

“This victory comes at the right time as we are gaining momentum in the competition. We won, we drew, but did not lose,” the French tactician said.

“It would be foolish not to believe in the final victory. But it will be difficult.”

Though DR Congo has only scored three goals before the quarter-final stage of the tournament, coach Desabreed believes they have enough firepower to bother any defense.

“We have forwards like Bakambu, Banza, and Mayele Fiston. We know it was a matter of time before we succeeded,” coach Sébastien Desabreed said.

“When you reach the semi-finals, you first want to reach the final. And if you have the chance to reach the final, you want to win it,” said Desabre.

“We will do everything to have no regrets.”