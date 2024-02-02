2023 AFCON: DR Congo Join Super Eagles In Semi-Finals After Knocking Out Guinea

The 2023 AFCON journey is over for Guinea as they couldn’t handle a spirited DR Congo in the quarter-final round of the tournament.

Following the four-goal thriller, DR Congo became the second side to qualify for the 2023 AFCON semi-finals after the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Recall that the Nigerian side defeated the resilient Angolan side in the quarter-finals with a lone goal earlier today to book themselves a place in the semi-finals where they will face South Africa or Cape Verde.

As for DR Congo, they needed more than a goal to knockout Guinea after the Guinean side had grabbed the match opener via a spot-kick in the 20th-minute courtesy of Mohamed Bayo.

In the 27th minute, Chancel Mbemba Mangulu scored the equalizer from an open play and made the remaining minutes of the game more balanced. Hence, the first half ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the second half, DR Congo waited until after the one-hour mark before they scored their second goal and this time around, it was from the penalty spot. Yoane Wissa made no mistake in converting it in the 65th minute.

The Guineans didn’t relent as they continued to push their way back into the game. In their efforts to get a goal back, the Congolese scored the third goal in the 82nd minute courtesy of Arthur Masuaku.

That gifted DR Congo a massive 3-1 win over Guinea and secured them a place in the semi-finals where they will play either Mali or Ivory Coast.