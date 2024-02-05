Dani Alves Officially Commences His Rape Trial

Former FC Barcelona and Brazilian player, Dani Alves has commenced his trial on charges of sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub.

Since the alleged rape scandal escalated in December 2022, the 40-year-old Dani Alves has been detained without being granted bail and has remained in prison for more than a year.

After denying knowing the victim, the former Brazil international confessed that he had consensual intercourse with the victim.

However, the woman claimed that Dani Alves forced her to have sex with him after luring her into a bathroom in the VIP area of a Barcelona nightclub.

After he was formally charged in August, a judge determined there was sufficient evidence to proceed with his trial.

In Spain, rape cases are handled under the general heading of sexual assault, and those found guilty risk jail terms ranging from four to fifteen years.

In the case of Dani Alves, the embattled footballer is most likely to spend 12 years in prison if found guilty.

However, the public prosecutor is requesting nine years in prison for Alves and €150,000 in damages for the victim.

His trial is expected to come to an end on Wednesday, February 7.

Alves is regarded as one of the greatest wingbacks in the history of football after representing elite European clubs like PSG and FC Barcelona.

He played 400 games for FC Barcelona, winning three Champions Leagues, and six league titles.

Story continues below advertisement

The Brazilian’s most recent club was Pumas UNAM of Mexico. They terminated his contract in January 2023 due to the ongoing rape saga.