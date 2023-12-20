Dani Alves’ Sexual Assualt Trial Gets Start Date In Spain

Former FC Barcelona and Brazilian defender, Dani Alves, will stand trial for his charges of sexual assault from February 5 to 7, 2024.

Recall that law enforcement agents in Spain arrested the 40-year-old Dani Alves in January on suspicion of assaulting a lady in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022.

Alves has remained in detention since then because the court refused to grant him bail due to fear that he might escape to Brazil, which doesn’t allow extradition of offenders.

After denying having sexual intercourse with the accuser, the former Brazil international admitted that it was a consented act with the alleged sexual assault victim.

A Spanish prosecutor is asking for a nine-year prison sentence for Alves over the charges slammed against him.

Furthermore, after serving his jail term, the prosecution has asked that he get a restraining order and compensate the victim with damages of one hundred fifty euros.

Even though a judge in the Barcelona region had officially charged Alves in August, the court delayed the trial until February 2024, saying there was now enough evidence.

Alves won 126 caps while playing for Brazil and featured for the country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. His contract with the Mexican team UNAM was revoked following the sexual assault scandal.

In Spain, rape investigations are frequently based on charges of sexual assault, and those found guilty face sentences ranging from four to fifteen years in prison.