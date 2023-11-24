Prosecutors Demand 9-Year Prison Term For Dani Alves

Prosecutors in Spain are demanding a nine-year prison term for former FC Barcelona defender and Brazil international, Dani Alves.

Dani Alves has been facing charges related to sexual assault since earlier this year. The 40-year-old Brazilian football icon reportedly committed the sexual assault against a woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December.

Since his arrest earlier this year, the most decorated Brazilian player of all time has been in prison in the city of Barcelona. Despite presenting a series of bail applications, he has not been granted bail since then.

Reports in Spain claimed that the court decided not to grant him bail because he might fly back to Brazil, a country that doesn’t allow the extradition of its citizens.

Dani Alves initially denied ever having sex with his accuser, but he has since acknowledged engaging in consensual sexual relations with her.

While in prison, Spanish prosecutors asked the court to slam a restraining order on Alves and to direct him to pay the accuser €150,000 in damages.

The court in Barcelona is yet to set a date for the commencement of the trial of Alves who represented Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Due to the sexual assault saga, Mexican club UNAM had to terminate Dani Alves’ contract and even threatened to sue the footballer for breach of contract.

Story continues below advertisement

Note that sexual assault is the general category under which allegations of rape are investigated in Spain, and those found guilty face sentences of four to fifteen years in prison.