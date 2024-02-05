Buhari Reacts To Former Yobe Governor, Bukar Ibrahim’s Death

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, expressed grief over the death of the former Governor of Yobe State, Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President expressed sadness over the death of a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former President said he had lost a friend whom he had known for decades and a political associate who shared his views on many issues.

Buhari, therefore, conveyed his deepest condolences to the family he left behind, and to the government and people of Yobe State.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim. I convey my deepest condolences to the family he left behind, and to the government and people of Yobe State.

“With his death, I have lost a friend whom I knew for decades, a political associate who shared my views on many issues. His insights and nuanced understanding of the people he governed had no parallels. May Allah forgive his shortcomings.”

Naija News reports that the former Yobe East Senator died in Saudi Arabia on Sunday after a protracted illness.

Senator Ibrahm passed away at the age of 75.