Ex-President, Buhari Felicitates Onaiyekan On 80th Birthday

The immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has extended his birthday greetings to the former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Cardinal John Onaiyekan, on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

In a press statement issued on Monday through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari acknowledged Onaiyekan as a beacon of hope in Nigeria’s journey towards democracy and progress.

The former President commends Onaiyekan’s unwavering commitment to serving the underprivileged and marginalized members of society.

“I will always remember Cardinal Onaiyekan in his support and partnership to make the nation a better place, especially on the issues of social harmony, universal brotherhood and inclusive development,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, former special adviser to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, has lamented that some people have started twisting the content of his book. ‘Working With Buhari’ to suit their own narratives.

The former presidential media aide, in a post on Saturday via his account on the X platform identified two major points those he described as contortionists have twisted.

According to him, the contortionists claim he said the late Chief of Staff to Buhari, Abba Kyari, denied him access to the President for five years during their tenure and that the government planned to kill the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Adesina, however, noted that there is nowhere in the book where he made such submissions.

He wrote: “Contortionists have begun to twist the content of my book, ‘Working with Buhari.’ They claim I said COS Abba Kyari denied me access to PMB for 5 years. They lie that there was a plot to kill Nnamdi Kanu abroad. Very opposite of things I wrote. And it’s written in English.”

Naija News recalls a book titled “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023), written by Femi Adesina, was launched in Abuja on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

The book chronicles the time and achievements in office of President Buhari as Nigeria’s leader between 2015 and 2023 through the eyes of his media aide.