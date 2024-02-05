300-Level Ondo Student Brutally Murdered In Her Room

A female student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, Ifeoluwa Adekunle, has been allegedly killed inside her room.

According to reports, the 300-level student in the Department of Economics, was found dead on Saturday in her apartment located outside the institution.

There are suspicions the cultists in the school might have killed her.

A source in the community who spoke to Punch said the killing of the student had created fear among other students and other residents of the area where the incident happened.

The source said, “We found her in the pool of her blood in her room. She was stabbed to death by yet-to-be-identified persons who came visiting. We know this is not a cult-related issue as some people are propagating.

“We have reported the case to the police. We are imploring the Ondo State Government to please look into the matter and ensure that the deceased gets justice.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident and said investigation has begun into the case.

The PPRO, who could not confirm whether the matter was cult-related, however, noted that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of a hospital.

“She was killed but her corpse had been moved to the hospital’s morgue and we have begun our investigation on the case.

“We are not sure if it’s a cult-related activity because she was murdered in her room situated off the campus but our investigation is going to unravel the cause,” Odunlami stated.