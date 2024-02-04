‘We Don’t Want To Hear Complaints’ – Police Warn Couples Showing Off Love On Social Media

The Public Relations Officer of Federal Capital Territory Police Command, SP Josephine Adeh, has warned couples to keep details of their marriages off the social media.

Naija News reports that Adeh issued the warning in a post via X on Sunday, urging couples to use social media platforms to promote their businesses to avoid complaints.

She wrote, “All these married couples showing off love on social media. I don’t want to hear complaints oooo.

“Keep your happy homes off social media. Use the social media platforms to promote your businesses.”

A source at the FCT Police Complaint Response Unit ( PCRU), in an interview with PUNCH, confirmed that most of the complaints received over the last two months had been from married people.

The PCRU source said many couples in the FCT had been contacting the police to complain about their partners’ activities on social media and how it adversely affected their marriages.

The PCRU officer said, “I think the PRO is just very concerned because most of the complaints that we have received at the PCRU over the past two months have been from married people.

“A lot of these married people living in the FCT, have been calling us to complain about the content that their partners post on social media, and how it sometimes affects them in negative ways.”