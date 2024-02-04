Kwara PDP Condemns Monarch’s Murder

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has condemned the horrific murder of a respected traditional leader and retired army general, Oba Segun Aremu.

The party also denounced the kidnapping of his wife and two family members by unidentified gunmen in the Olukoro of Koro in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that in a statement on Sunday, the party’s publicity secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, expressed grave concern about the rising levels of insecurity in Kwara communities and noted that the state is progressively losing its status as a peaceful and stable region.

The PDP questioned the use of the state’s massive security budget and advised Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq to seek out experienced security experts immediately to assist in formulating strategies to address the growing security concerns in the state.

He said, “The gruesome killing of Oba Segun Aremu and the abduction of his wife and other family members by yet-to-be-identified gunmen is a stark reminder of the deteriorating security situation in our state.

“The PDP is disheartened and shocked by this unfortunate incident and extends our heartfelt condolences to the Koro community, Ekiti people, and the traditional institution in the state.

“Our party stands in solidarity with the Koro community home and abroad at this difficult time and calls on security agencies to intensify efforts at rescuing those abducted unhurt from captivity while bringing the perpetrators of this dastard act into timely justice.

“While commiserating with the Koro people for the tragic loss of the king, we pray for the safe return of those abducted and commend the gallant officers who are deployed to comb the forests in search of those hostages even in the face of poor motivation.”