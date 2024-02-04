Kidnappers Demand N100 Million Ransom For Murdered Kwara Monarch’s Wife, One Other

Kidnappers have demanded N100 million ransom for the release of the wife of the slain Olukoro of Koro-Ekiti in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Segun Aremu, and another victim.

The Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) of Ekiti Local Government Area, Kayode Bayode, made this known in a chat with reporters on Saturday.

He said the suspected kidnappers reached out to the family of the late monarch through a beer parlour operator in the community.

Bayode added that the suspected kidnappers may have gotten the telephone number of the beer parlour operator from his female staff, who was also abducted on the same day.

He said: “Yes, they have contacted the family demanding N100 million ransom before they will release them. But we are still on the issue for now. That is all I can say for now. Though there is still panic in the community, the heavy presence of security has helped to calm the situation.”

Oba Aremu, a retired Army General, was killed in his palace on Thursday night by the suspected kidnappers, while his wife and two others were kidnapped on the same day.

The kidnappers later freed one of the abductees, an 87-year-old man on account of old age.