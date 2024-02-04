‘I Regret Having Girlfriend’ – Lil Frosh Recounts How Davido ‘Kicked’ Him Out Of DMW

Nigerian singer, Lil Frosh, has expressed regrets over his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Gift Camille.

Naija News recalls that in 2020, Davido terminated Lil Frosh’s contract with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) over an accusation of assault by his ex-girlfriend.

Davido failed to reinstate Lil Frosh back to DMW even when Camille later withdrew her case against the singer in 2022 after settling out of court.

In a recent interview with Clout Africa, Lil Frosh said he has been struggling career-wise since Davido abruptly terminated his contract due to his ex-girlfriend’s allegations.

While maintaining his innocence, Lil Frosh said his ex-girlfriend’s false allegation has negatively affected his music career, stating he regrets having a girlfriend.

Lil Frosh also pleaded with fans to beg Davido to reinstate him to the DMW record label.

He said, “My ex-girlfriend’s claims that she got beaten by me is false accusation, I won’t lie to you. I know nothing about it. And immediately she posted it online, I got kicked out of DMW.

“I left the record label the 6th of October, 2020, and since then I have been independent. I want my fans to know that I am not capable of assault. I am a cool guy. The way some people are judgemental about things they see online is alarming.

“If I had the opportunity to go back in time and change somethings, I swear, I won’t have a girlfriend. I regret having a girlfriend.”